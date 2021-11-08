Exclusive! Pandya Store Actress Alice Kaushik Throwing Tantrums On The Sets?

When certain actors are happy to be working in pandemic time, others seem to want to throw their weight around. As per a source, good looking talented actor Alice Kaushik is giving a tough time to the makers of her Star Plus show Pandya Store.

Alice is dating parallel lead Kanwar Dhillon, which seems to have gone to her head, and she wants to control things. Both Alice and Kanwar play husband and wife in this Sphere Origin show.

Things are now beginning to reach a boil, and the makers plan to sit down with Alice and read her the riot act. So far, no call has been taken, but if the situation does not rectify, they might even consider pulling the plug on Alice being part of the show, quipped our informed khabru.

"She cannot use her relationship with Kanwar as an excuse to trouble others. Relationships are expected on set but should not become troublesome," added the source pointing to Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt of hit Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The source said, "Both come and go together, but never create a stir."

Alice has been around the tube for a while now starting with Suryaputra Karn (2015). Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum (2019) was her breakthrough project before bagging Pandya Store.

Kanwar, who hails from the industry, has been part of several shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Do Dil Ek Jaan and The Buddy Project.

Kanwar and Alice came together on the sets of Pandya Store and co-star Krutika Desai Khan had recently confirmed their relationship on social media.

We tried to speak to Alice, but she did not reply. Shiny Doshi denied the allegations against Alice, who she say never misbehaved with anyone on set. However, our sources still stick to the tantrums story.

Our attempts to elicit a response from the producer Sunjoy Wadhwa and the channel also came nought.