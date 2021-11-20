EXCLUSIVE! Param Singh On His Bond With Ila Arun: I Truly Admire Her, I Have Been Fan Of Her Acting

Param Singh On Response For His Character Devendra Malhotra

When asked about audiences' response to his character Devendra Malhotra, Param Singh said, "The response to my character was quite positive & my performance was liked by the audience. I am happy that my part in the play came across as engaging, natural & truthful."

The Ishk Par Zor Nahi Fame Param On His Feeling Before Starting The Play

Param Singh revealed that he was not nervous before staging the play as he was very calm and composed and believed in going with the flow. The actor said, "I was very much in the zone of being jet-lagged as in the scene & hence was devoid of any emotions, to be honest. I didn't feel anxiety or nervousness of any sort rather I was calm & composed. I think there's no formula to bring inconsistency in the performance cause as an actor you just perform in a flow & don't think about it. One just acts their part like it's the first time they are performing the scene for the audience whilst being honest to the character."

Param Singh On His Bond With Ila Arun

While working on the play Hardit Kaur Gill, Param Singh developed a strong bond with veteran actress and singer Ila Arun. When asked about his equation with her, the star said, "I love Ila ji a lot & I learnt a lot from her. I hope she loves me too. (laughs) The two of us share a great equation & I am really glad to have come across her. I have been a fan of her acting & she instils inspiration in me. I was really elated when I got to know that she is producing the play & simultaneously has adapted & written it as well. I truly admire her & it was a great experience in itself."

Param On His Favourite Scene In The Play

Param Singh concluded the conversation by saying, "I think every time an artist does a scene, he or she doesn't know how it would be perceived. I always feel that one should perform their part with resilience & know how deep clawed they were to their character. Being positive at all times is important. Mulling over how it would come out to others is something one should not fret over. Scenes with Ila ji & the last ones were my personal favourite."