EXCLUSIVE! Paras Madaan Spills The Beans About His Wedding Reception Theme

TV actor Paras Madaan is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée Soumita Das tomorrow (December 11, 2021). Keeping the pandemic situation in mind, the couple decided to get married in Mumbai's Gurdwara and will be giving a reception party to their close friends from the industry on the same night. Well, Paras and Soumita's wedding reception is going to be a unique one.

In an exclusive interaction with Filmibeat, the Beyhadh 2 fame Paras Madaan spilt the beans about his wedding reception theme. He said, "We wanted to opt for a fresh theme that could relate with our taste and personality as individuals. We have gone for a contemporary floral theme in pastel colours with a hint of gold. The fresh decor & mild fragrance filling the ambience was all we wanted. Additionally, we have enhanced the decor with a beautiful pop of lighting. We just aim at creating memories that shall stay with us forever. Also, we have finalised a tuxedo for myself and a mirror work dress for Soumita."

Looks like, the wedding reception is going to be a special one for the guests. Talking about the couple, Paras Madaan and Soumita Das dated each other for many years before making their decision to get official forever. When asked about the song which he would like to dedicate to Soumita, Paras said, "There are the endless number of songs that I can dedicate to her but for now 'Mere liye tum kaafi ho', is the song I would like to dedicate to Soumita because she completes me in all ways. She has filled my life with melodious tunes and is no less than a fresh breeze in my life."

Talking about the actor, Paras Madaan has featured in several TV shows like Qubool Hai, Laado 2. Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Love By Chance and so on. His soon-to-be wife Soumita owns a production company, PM Production.