Exclusive! Purru Talks About His Show Love J Action; Says He Never Thought He Could Pull Off Such A Role

Purru is one of the popular actors in the television industry. He was seen in popular shows like Pavitra Rishta, Beintehaa and Naamkaran to name a few. After a long gap, the actor is seen in the web series Love J Action. While talking to Filmibeat, the actor spoke about his role in the show.

Talking about his role, Purru said, "I play the role of SP Abhay Anand in Love J Action. He is a strong and powerful SP. Kamya, who was supposed to get engaged to SP, elopes with Jackson, who is the protagonist of the show. I play the antagonist in the show. The story is about how the SP searches the couple and takes revenge. The audiences will get to watch a lot of twists and turns in the show."

He further added, "I play a powerful person and it is a gray character. He thinks he is the best and most powerful."

Regarding how he prepared for his role, he said, "I never thought that I could pull off such a role, but my director (and producer) Saurav (Tewari) sir believed in me that I can do it. I have tried to bring forth on screen his vision. I prepared myself physically by going to the gym, working out and eating right."

When asked if he was inspired by any character, he said, "I don't think I wasn't inspired by anyone. Because this character, I feel that no one has done it before. I just did what Saurav sir asked me to do and it was his vision."

Notably, Sony LIV's newest offering Love J Action also stars Anud Singh Dhaka, Kangan Baruah Nangia and Rohit Chaudhary.

