EXCLUSIVE! Rahul Nagi And Arsh Khan To Feature In Pinjara Khubsurti Ka

Colors' show Pinjara Khubsurti Ka has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses since its leap of 20 years. For the unversed, Omkar (Sahil Uppal) and Mayura (Riya Sharma)'s lives have taken a 360-degree change as they have been shown reincarnated after their tragic death. And now, after the leap, fans are curious to know what will happen in Omkar and Mayura's lives.

Amidst all, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka's leap will also introduce new characters in the show. Recently,exclusively learnt that young actors Rahul Nagi and Arsh Khan will be playing Sahil Uppal aka Omkar's friends in the show. A source close to the development informed us that the makers will soon announce their casting in the Sahil and Riya-starrer.

A couple of days ago, Ahan Kapoor confirmed that he will be seen playing the antagonist in the new version of Pinjara Khubsurti Ka. On the other hand, Madhuri Sanjeev and Sanjay Swaraj will reportedly be playing the roles of Sahil's mother and Riya's father respectively.

Coming back to the young actor, Rahul Nagi has worked in theatre while Arsh Khan did small roles in several TV shows. Talking about Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, the show also stars Karan Vohra, Shruti Ulfat, Asmita Sharma and others in key roles. Earlier, in a statement to the media, Sahil Uppal had said that this time, he is playing the role of a middle-class boy while Riya is seen as a rich girl. Looks like the show is going to be pretty interesting with a new plot. Stay tuned for more updates!