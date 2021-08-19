EXCLUSIVE! Rajat Verma Spills The Beans About Ishk Par Zor Nahi 2; Says ‘I Will Be A Part Of Season 2’

Ishk Par Zor Nahi Season 2 To Be Launched?

When asked about fans reaction to the show going off-air, Rajat Verma said that it was the makers call and they couldn't do anything. Moreover, when asked about the Ishk Par Zor Nahi season 2, the actor said, "Fans are really upset with the ending of the show. As far as season 2 is concerned, we haven't received any official confirmation about the same. But the people from the production house or channel must be seeing fans' reactions and requests for season 2. If they are planning to come up with Ishk Par Zor Nahi 2, I will definitely be a part of the show. Because Kartik was a wonderful character to play and I am yet to explore more things in the character. Hence, I really want to explore that part."

Rajat Verma On His Future Plans

Speaking about his plans post Ishk Par Zor Nahi, Rajat Verma said, "Right now, I am not planning anything. I am just looking for some acting workshops because I am completely exhausted. I want to explore myself as an artist. I will also be travelling somewhere as I need a break."

Rajat Is Taking Break From TV Shows

During the conversation, Rajat Verma also said that he wants to take a break from TV as he has already done three TV shows back-to-back. He wants to explore OTT content now. "I am looking forward to do some good scripts and characters in web series. I hope something will happen soon."

Ishk Par Zor Nahi Cast Is Planning A Trip

Rajat Verma also said that the bond with Ishk Par Zor Nahi cast will stay strong in real life too. He also revealed that the cast will also plan a trip. Recently, the Beyhadh 2 actor had gone on a small trek with Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal.

Rajat Verma’s Raksha Bandhan Plans

While speaking about Raksha Bandhan plans, Rajat said, "Rakhi is coming, but there are no plans to celebrate the festival this year. I will not be going to my hometown Delhi also. I will be renovating my house, and my mom is also coming to Mumbai to meet me."