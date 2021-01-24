EXCLUSIVE! Republic Day Spl: Shubhangi Atre, Kunal Jaisingh & Others Recall Their Fondest Memories

Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Atre says, "During childhood, I used to make flag and get it hoisted by my father. We all used to sing national anthem. I also used to get candies and distributed it to all my family members. It was my way of celebrating Republic Day. I learned these after observing the celebration at my school campus and follow the same at home. As I grew up, I used to make rangoli on stage where flag was to be hoisted."

She further says, "We are republic; we need to respect it and not take things for granted."

Kunal Jaisingh

Kunal Jaisingh says, Watching the Republic Day parade with family was a tradition. And an analysis of the parade over lunch was a must later!"

The actor further adds, "I feel with time, the day is just about celebration, but we need to understand and value the struggle of our national heroes and respect our constitution."

Simba Nagpal

Simba says, "Republic Day used to be something different when we were kids. We used to be excited about the tri-colour decorations, flag hoisting at school and watching the parade with the family. It was a different experience. Tri-coloured helium balloons looked quite cool."

He further adds, "The day is also important because it remind us that we need to be more responsible citizens. It was not easy to get our freedom and later to become republicans."

Malhar Pandya

Malhar says, "Republic Day are so special. The fluttering tri-colour, that magnificent parade showcasing the rich cultural heritage of our country, our great strides in technological advancements and, our mighty military, air force and navy fill our hearts with pride. Undeniably, these are a part of the innumerable traits that make our motherland what it is. Needless to say, our R-Day celebration in school is one of its kinds that cannot be replicated elsewhere, be it in college or the workplace for that matter."

"I feel on this day, as it falls on the first month of year, we all need to decide that one thing we plan to do for our motherland- a resolution as a citizen of the country."

Mitaali Nag

Mitaali says, "Reminiscing the good old days, one thing that remains etched in my memory is the celebration of Republic Day in school. The march past, the flag hoisting, and of course, the sweets that were distributed- all these still remain fresh in my memory. Each year, I was always made to sing first by my class teacher whose utmost faith in me drives me up from slumber each year. That look of satisfaction that I have not let her down and that glow on her face when the others praise me for my singing will always be remembered. Though R-day has nothing to do with my skill development, it has actually made me less lazy, more confident on stage and of course, the fervour with which people look forward to it infuses a sense of patriotism in me."

She adds, "I feel, these days, people take the day just like any other holiday, which is really not good. The day holds a great importance and all of us need to understand and respect it."

Mahika Sharma

"I miss my dad a lot on R-day, as he would narrate to me the stories of our freedom struggle. As a child I would look at him with rapt attention and gobble up whatever he said. I remember watching parades on TV. Early morning, we used to perform dance at school. It was so beautiful. Generations today won't be having such beautiful memories of such days and it's sad."

She says, "I just wish that we all remember our childhood and keep the tradition on of celebrating the day. Instead of making today's kid feel the day is just a holiday."