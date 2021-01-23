EXCLUSIVE! Republic Day Spl: Zaan Khan, Tushar, Madirakshi & Others Reveal What The Day Means To Them

Gracy Goswami

Gracy Goswami aka Amrut of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aayae says, "It is a matter of pride for us to be a democratic and republic nation. The fondest memory I have of Republic Day is watching the parade with my family, and after that watching a patriotic movie and having yummy lunch made by mom. I would like to wish everyone a very happy republic day.

Madirakshi Mundle

Madirakshi Mundle, who plays the role of Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesh says, "Republic Day holds a very special place in my heart. Like every year, this year as well, I will start my day by watching the parade and then saluting our national flag. My country and my culture are my pride and I have deepest regards for all the freedom fighters. I always remember owing our freedom to them. One of my fondest memories is when I saw that my mother was in tears while she was listening to patriotic songs. Her emotions towards the country touched me deeply. It was an indefinable moment of feeling the love and pride for the nation, which sank in me effortlessly. I would like to wish everyone a very happy Republic Day and hope our country remains united and fights all the obstacles together and come out as a more stronger nation ever."

Zaan Khan

Zaan Khan, who is seen as Randheer in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aayae says, "When I was young, my family and I used to watch the Republic Day parade together. My grandfather was a freedom fighter, so this day, automatically holds a more special place in my heart. We used to watch the flag hoisting ceremony by the Prime Minister and listened to his speech that came live on TV. We also used to watch the parade rally displaying different states of India along with the cultures. The artists in the rally dress up representing the culture of respective states. Also, I used to participate in the cultural activities organised in my school. This year, I have an off from my shoot and I would be home and will enjoy the Republic Day parade."

The actor added, "I would like to wish everyone a very happy Republic Day and request everyone to follow all the rules so that our country becomes one of the best nations."

Rajesh Shringarpure

Rajesh Shringarpure, who plays the role of Malhar Rao in Sony TV's Punyashlok Ahilyabai, says, "The fondest memory of Republic Day for me is when I as an NCC cadet had the opportunity to represent my state for the New Delhi camp which is an inter-state competition and that culminates to the Rajpath parade. From all India there are only 99 candidates who are selected to march past on Rajpath. And amongst those 99 candidates from all over India, I was the all India platoon commander, who salutes the President and PM of India. So it was one of my proudest moments. And through this, the message I'd like to give to all my fans is to never lose hope and always have self-belief, come what may. There's always a silver lining at the end. As I said earlier, I was a NCC cadet, it's a paramilitary force. Coincidentally, my first film was on defence. It was RK presentations film, where I was introduced by Randhir Kapoor to the press for the first time. Because of being in the NCC, I had this extra edge over other actors who came for casting and auditions. And I got selected after many trials. I had no idea being an NCC cadet would help me in my acting career until then. So whatever you do, do with zeal and passion. Each and every individual will shine with sincerity and hard work.

Aashay Mishra

Aashay Mishra, who is essaying the role of Sarangdhar Pandey in Story 9 Months Ki, recalls his fondest memory and says, "Reminiscing the good old days, one thing that remains etched in my memory is the celebration of Republic Day in school. The march past, the flag hoisting, and of course, the sweets that were distributed, all these still remain fresh in my memory."

The actor added, "I would request my fans to keep up this tradition of flag hoisting in your heart alive. Also, thanking the jawans and the forces at the borders for safeguarding the country. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat! 🇮🇳."

Tushar Dalvi

Tushar Dalvi, who plays the role of Sai Baba in Mere Sai, speaks about the importance of Republic Day. He says, "Republic Day is a day of honour when the Constitution of India came into force. I try to attend the flag hoisting ceremony every year conducted in my society and I make sure to watch the parade and flag hoisting on television as well. It takes me down the memory lane where we used to take part in NCC Parade and other activities in school."

Adding to this, he said," I urge my fellow Indians to show some love for the country and not think of Republic Day as just a holiday. It's a day to celebrate our nation and we should do this. On this day, we must remember to stick together as a nation because if we stick together nobody can ever separate us. Our biggest strength is our unity in diversity and that has to be preserved at any cost."