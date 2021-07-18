EXCLUSIVE! Sahil Phull On His Chemistry With Co-Star Megha Chakraborty: We Keep Pulling Each Other’s Leg

TV actor Sahil Phull, who is seen in SAB TV show Kaatelal & Sons, recently spoke about his chemistry and off-screen bond with co-star Megha Chakraborty. In a candid chat with Filmibeat, Sahil Phull said that they pull each other's leg off-screen and share a strong bond of friendship.

Sahil Phull, who is playing Agni in Kaatelal & Sons said, "I share a great bond with all of my co-actors on the sets. But my favourite co-star has to be Megha Chakraborty aka Garima. In the show, Garima and Agni always have a tiff with each other with that little flirting. We have the same friendly banter off-screen as well. I loved sharing screen space with Megha. When I first met Megha on the sets, I didn't expect that we would become such good friends within a very short span of time. The whole vibe on the sets was very soothing."

Sahil further stated that his co-artists and team were very welcoming and friendly with him. While sharing a secret about his bond with Megha Chakraborty, the actor said, "During my first day of the shoot, she made me feel very comfortable. Our bond grew beautifully in a very effortless manner. The rapport we share is terrific. We have a great time on the sets, we keep cracking jokes and pulling each other's leg. Our bond off-screen makes our life on the sets hassle-free. As an actor, she is very talented, passionate and dedicated towards her work."

Sahil Phull feels that bonding with co-stars helps to shape you up as an actor professionally. He thinks that off-screen relations with co-artists reflect on the screen as well. Talking about his career, Sahil has featured in shows like Uttaran, Piya Rangrezz, Kundali Bhagya and Haiwaan: The Monster.