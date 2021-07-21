EXCLUSIVE! Sana Makbul Talks About Changes She Finds In Herself After Participating In Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is receiving solid response from the masses ever since it went on-air last weekend. After the first week, fans are applauding contestants like Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood and others for their terrific performance in the show. Talking about Sana Makbul, the actress stunned everyone including host Rohit Shetty by performing the toughest water stunt in less time.

For the unversed, Rohit Shetty said that the water stunt is the toughest one and many contestants failed to complete it in the past seasons. In this season, Rahul Vaidya completed it, but Vishal Aditya Singh aborted it due to his water phobia. But the star of the episode was Sana Makbul, who completed the same stunt in just 36 seconds. Well, her performance is considered as one of the best performances in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

After her performance, netizens have been showering praises on Sana Makbul. Recently, in a candid chat with, Sana thanked fans for their immense love. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress said, "Firstly, thank you so much for the love I'm receiving through Khatron Ke Khiladi. Record-breaking performance is just the beginning. Well, it's all in your mind, if you have the will to do it and are doing it anyway. Gratitude is what I have for everyone."

When asked about the changes she finds in herself after participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Sana Makbul said, "Well, KKK has definitely made me stronger and wiser. I have learned many qualities one should implement. Being calm and patient in any circumstances is the key for anyone."

Talking about the actress' career, Sana Makbul has featured in popular TV shows like Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Arjun, Aadat Se Majboor and so on. She has also featured in south Indian movies like Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya (Telugu), Rangoon (Tamil) and Mama O Chandamama (Telugu).