Exclusive! Shruti Sharma Reveals The Biggest Challenge In Playing Kahani In Namak Issk Ka

Shruti Sharma aka Kahani of Colors' drama show Namak Issk Ka is on a high. Apart from essaying the top GEC lead, she recently also featured in a Netflix feature presentation Paggalait.

Lucknow lass Shruti started her career with the talent show India's Next Superstars (Star Plus). Her first brush with success came when she bagged the lead role in Gathbandhan (Colors). Followed by a string of association with Four Lions, she has done a substantial role in Star Plus fantasy show Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!, lead role in the short-lived Nazar 2 again on Star Plus, and now again the mainstay of Namak Issk Ka. Shruti has also acted in a Tollywood flick. Filmibeat had a quick interview between shots with Shruti in Hyderabad (the unit had to shift to Telangana to beat Mumbai lockdown), to find out what makes her tick.

You have done TV, OTT and cinema. How does it feel?

I am blessed and overwhelmed to have got an opportunity to dabble in various mediums so early in my career.

Did you face issues enacting Kahani being a rustic gal?

You can't describe Kahani as such. She is just an ordinary UP side girl. I also did not have any issues with her diction as her Hindi is clean, and since I too hail from the same side of the woods, it was easier for me to get into her shoes. I am pretty honoured to be able to promote my culture.

What is the biggest challenge in this role?

To get social acceptance for Kahani, given her dancer background. We started with that high point and have to keep ensuring that we don't lose our moorings. Over time, audiences have come around, sadly many still judge her over tiny issues, and her character always comes under a cloud.

Also Read: Exclusive: Hungama 2 To Release On Disney+ Hotstar, Confirms Producer Ratan Jain

Your equation with Namak Issk Ka co-star Aditya Ojha?

It is fun to share screen space with this talented Bhojpuri film actor. We both gell well.

How is it shooting during COVID times?

It's tough being away from family and friends. But, our production house takes care of all our needs here in Hyderabad. The weekly COVID test takes me back to my school days when we anxiously awaited our regular exam results.

Also Read: Shivangi Joshi Says Being Part Of Yeh Rishta Is A Blessing; Actress Has A Message For Kaira Fans

You have a good thing going with producer Gul Khan.

I am thrilled to have been able to live up to the trust of Gul mam, no wonder she gives me back to back projects. I hope Namak Issk Ka continues to do well.

There have been reports that Shruti is dating Gathbandhan co-star Abrar Qazi. However, when we questioned her about the same, she refused to answer.