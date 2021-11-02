EXCLUSIVE! Shruti Sharma Shares Tips For People Facing Financial Crisis Amid Diwali

Shruti Sharma’s Diwali Plans

In an exclusive chat with us, Shruti Sharma shared her Diwali plans. The Namak Issk Ka actress said, "I'm hoping to celebrate Diwali at my new house where I just moved. This society that I moved into is indeed a vibrant one, so I'm hoping to have loads of fun this time. I'm also pretty kicked about my family being here this time! My last two Diwalis were just me and my mother, Shagun (brother) and my father couldn't make it. But this time, we'll all be together, and I'm also inviting a few of my close friends. So, I'm pretty excited about it!"

Shruti’s Unique Diwali Celebration

When asked about her unique Diwali celebration, Shruti recalled a past incident when she had visited an orphanage on the festival of lights. She said, "I remember this one Diwali in Lucknow, in the year 2016, we visited an orphanage where we gave the children gifts and clothes. Each Diwali, we always tried to do something unique and nice."

Shruti Sharma’s Tips For People Facing Financial Crisis During Diwali

In this pandemic, many people are facing major financial issues in their lives, when asked about the tip she would like to give about the Diwali celebration in a very economical manner, Shruti Sharma said, "I've seen a phase in my life where we had financial troubles, especially while moving from Pratapgarh to Lucknow. And when I moved from Lucknow to Mumbai, that was also a tough time for me. But what I believe is that it doesn't matter if you don't have the money, and it doesn't matter how many diyas you light or how many firecrackers you crack. Even if you light one diya, and have your family with you, and you sit together, share a laugh- that's what you call a festival; that's Diwali for me. And whoever survived the pandemic, and made it out healthy, this Diwali is the time to celebrate as survivors. So, this Diwali is very, very special because we've overcome a negative phase in life. So all we need is to surround ourselves with happiness."