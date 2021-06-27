Exclusive: Sofia Hayat Names Troll Who Accused Her Of Fling With Abhinav Shukla

British Asian actress and Bigg Boss 7 contestant Sofia Maria Hayat created an Instagram stir on June 25 when she put a couple of posts on a troll who had accused her of having a fling with Abhinav Shukla, the better half of Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik.

Abhinav too, had taken part in Bigg Boss 14, and the couple had mentioned a lot of personal stuff about their relationship, which had reached a breaking point before they kissed and made up on the show.

Sofia Hayat had put a video post denying what the troll claimed, saying she did not even know who Abhinav Shukla and had never met him.

Filmibeat spoke to Sofia Hayat, currently in London, about the situation. The actress named the troll, saying, “A girl going by the social media name Alisha Khan sent me direct Instagram message requesting help against Abhinav Shukla, for he was allegedly two-timing her with other women. The concerned girl did not give any timeline about her self-proclaimed relationship with Abhinav Shukla, who has just returned from Cape Town after his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 stint.”

Sofia, who had recently become a nun, added, “I have no idea who she is and where she hails from, but she appeared to be from India. When I refused to help her and instead asked her to approach the cops, she accused me of having a one night stand with Abhinav. She went so far as to claim that Abhinav had told her about him and me. Not willing to get my name besmirched, I blocked her."

When asked whether she believed in the girl's claims, Sofia said, "I don’t know, but she seemed like a jilted lover. She appeared emotionally shaken, and I hope she gets treatment. That said, she has no right to bully anyone on social media. I am strong enough to take such accusations in my stride, but others who are weak might get affected.”

In 2013, Sofia Hayat had accused fellow Bigg Boss 7 housemate Armaan Kohli of assault and defamation of character after being eliminated from the Colors reality show. Since then, she has been opposed to Bigg Boss and has even spoken about her displeasure with host Salman Khan and his films. The actress was also seen in the 2012 film, The Diary of a Butterfly co-starring Udita Goswami.