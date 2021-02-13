Exclusive! Sofia Hayat Reveals What Valentine's Day Means To Her

Valentine's Day is around the corner and the couples in love are all set to bring in the day with something special. While many of them feel Valentine's Day is a day to love yourself and make their loved ones feel special. We asked former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat what Valentine's Day meant to her and she gave us some surprising answer!

Sofia told Filmibeat, "Valentine's Day is a cute day where people can show their love for each other. I think that we should show love for ourselves every day. I think there are two Valentine's days."

Elaborating the same, she said, "The first is February 14 that originated from Rome, but it is not a real valentine's day. There is no real cosmic energy behind February 14's Valentine's Day. The true Valentine's Day is on April 1, and that is celebrated in the name of goddess venus, which is cosmic and it is about love."

She further added, "And that was the day when women would worship venus, go to temple and bath in the water in front of the temple naked and take flowers from goddess and put it around their neck and parade in front of men which would bring them luck to have a husband who is loving. For me the real Valentine's Day is on April 1- the true Valentine's Day of love, whereas Feb 14th isn't. None-the-less everyday is a day to celebrate love."

A couple of months ago, Sofia had revealed that she is dating an athlete and is in a happy space in her life. She also celebrated her birthday with her friends and boyfriend in London.

The British model-turned-actress was married to Romanian interior designer Vlad Stanescu in 2017, but the duo parted ways after she accused him of being a con man.

