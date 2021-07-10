EXCLUSIVE! Splitsvilla 10 Fame & Single Mom Anmol Chaudhary: I'd No Money Left To Even Eat During My Pregnancy

‘To Be Honest, I Did Not Plan To Come Out’

When asked about gathering the courage to reveal the truth after keeping her son a secret for a year, Anmol Chaudhary said that she didn't plan to come out, but now feels happy. The diva said, "To be honest, I did not plan to come out. The night before posting pictures with Jayce, I had gone out for dinner with my friends and it was Jayce's first outing. Everyone was so happy. Everything was so perfect, after so long. I casually started posting stories with him. The next morning when I woke up, I casually posted a picture with Jayce because the picture was so beautiful which my friend had clicked. I had to share it and then after 30 mins, I started getting calls and messages, that you finally came out. I was pleasantly surprised! It was now or never."

‘I Ran Out Of Funds And Literally Had No Money Left To Even Eat’

Anmol Chaudhary faced a lot of obstacles and social media trolling amid her journey of raising her son single-handedly. While recalling the tough days of her life, the Splitsvilla 10 contestant said, "The biggest challenge was when I ran out of funds and literally had no money left to even eat (during her pregnancy). Then, I decided to crowdfund which helped me raise a decent amount for my delivery and other stuff. My younger sister (Garima Chaudhary) has been my biggest support system throughout my journey. This was not possible without her and my friends Paddy, Parv, Meenal, Naina, Sidhant and many other friends who would talk to me and help me emotionally. Another challenge was to deal with social media trolling when I suddenly started posting pictures of my after-delivery body. Everyone thought that I gained weight in lockdown because of eating too much. It was really heartbreaking that I was being judged without them knowing the real reason for my weight gain. Dealing with the entire pregnancy without any guidance or any elderly support used to take a toll on me but I think such situations in life only make you stronger and teach you how to overcome your problems."

‘Because Of Splitsvilla, I Got All The Fame On Instagram’

Single mother Anmol Chaudhary admits that Splitsvilla got her all the fame on social media and helped her raise funds for her delivery. She also revealed that her friends in Splitsvilla such as Divya Agarwal, Shruti Sinha, Mohit Hiranandani, Akash Chaudhary and Naina Singh helped her during tough times. She also thanked Prince Narula for being supportive. Anmol told Filmibeat, "I think because of Splitsvilla, I got all the fame on Instagram and a lot of youngsters look up to me. Now mothers also do. I did a lot of events, judged plenty of beauty pageants. I sometimes thank Splitsvilla for the fame that I got from them helped raise funds for my delivery. I am in touch with most of them, Naina Singh and Akash Chaudhary are my best friends. Divya Agarwal really helped me with crowdfunding. Mohit and Nibedita were also really supportive. Shruti Sinha from season 11 was also there for me. So many people from the industry helped me. In fact, I reached out to Karan Kundrra if he could help me and put up a swipe up story, he was so kind that he helped me. Prince Narula was extremely supportive. He is an extremely kind human being. There are many names. There is just so much kindness everywhere, you just need to believe and look for it."

‘My Biggest Strength Was My Books’

Despite facing many challenges and difficulties, Anmol Chaudhary stayed strong and focused on what she wanted to do. She said, "Again my sister and friends used to talk to me out of things which used to bother me. My biggest strength was my books. I read a lot. A very important thing that I have learned from this journey is that no matter what happens, never stop believing in kindness and love. Believing is everything. Believing is manifestation. Manifestation is reality. So, whatever you believe becomes reality. I believe in myself and kindness, that is why people were always kind to me. If you are kind to others, you will be rewarded with kindness when needed the most. Negativity in your heart will never do you any good, except cause you more stress and anxiety. The solution to cope with any situation is to face it with all that you have got."

Advice To Single Mothers

While concluding the conversation with us, Anmol Chaudhary shared an important piece of advice for all the single mothers. She said, "As a single mum, you'll discover inner strengths and capabilities you never knew you had. You are stronger than you know. You kept a human in your belly for 9 months, only a strong person can do that and my fellow mothers are the strongest. Just believe in yourself and you will make it. You are magic, you are power, you are glow, you are a mother. Nothing can stop you or break you. I love you all. We are all in this together. You do not need anyone; your baby is all you will ever want or need."