EXCLUSIVE! Tera Yaar Hoon Main Actor Guneet Sharma Gets Injured While Shooting A Fight Scene

Actor Guneet Sharma, who is currently essaying the role of a rowdy college boy in the SAB TV show, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, hurt his hand while shooting an action sequence. For the unversed, Guneet's character 'Hudda' is a Haryanvi jaat guy, who is a very fun-loving person. But at the same time, he always tries to involve in unnecessary fights with people. And during one such fight, Guneet got hurt and his hand got swollen badly.

Filmibeat got in touch with Guneet Sharma and asked him about the whole incident. The actor said, "I was shooting an action sequel wherein I had to perform a fighting action scene. I had to pick up a chair in order to throw it down in anger. Then I was supposed to beat someone in the show using some punch and kick shots. While performing the scene, I got injury on my hand and I still have swelling on my wrist due to which I am not able to move my hand properly."

Let us tell you, Guneet Sharma got injured on the same hand, which had got fracture 8 years ago. While revealing further details about the past injury, Tera Yaar Hoon Main actor said, "8 years ago, I had got injured with a fracture in my right wrist which got fixed with a surgical net bolt. During this action sequel shoot, I was very excited and the time when I was about to fall on the floor as it was a part of the action and I got my same right wrist injured again as while landing down my entire body weight got on to my wrist. It immediately started hurting me a lot and got swollen within just a few minutes. The production team immediately stopped the shoot and helped me with the icing. However, I wasn't feeling good at that time because of my injury the entire shoot was stopped. Then after some time, I asked to resume back with the shoot as I didn't want the shoot to get delayed because of me."

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Ishk Par Zor Nahi Fame Param Singh: I Can Play 60-Year-Old Woman Or Anything Challenging

EXCLUSIVE! Choti Sarrdaarni Fame Abhiannshu Vohra: I Ran Into Wrong People Who Cheated On Me & Did Money Fraud

Talking about Guneet Sharma, the actor has also worked in Hero Gayab Mode On. Interestingly, he was also a part of Student Of The Year 2. Coming back to Tera Yaar Hoon Main, the show also stars Sudeep Sahir, Shweta Gulati, Sayantani Ghosh, Priyal Gor, Rajendra Chawla, Jaya Ojha, Ashu Sharma and others in key roles.