Exclusive: Terence Lewis On His Ladies Vs Gentlemen Debate: Jasmin Bhasin And Me Were On A Similar Zone

Bringing back the most thrilling debate of all time, Bollywood's favourite couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are back again on Flipkart Video with a drama-packed second season of Ladies vs Gentlemen. Gender stereotypes Ka 'what, why, where and when', this new season brings moments of lovable Takraar, along with some of the most entertaining debates between Ladies vs Gentlemen. Choreographer Terence Lewis who will be making his debut as a panellist this season spoke exclusively to Filmibeat about participating in the debate with his co-panellist Jay Bhanushali and his opponent panellist, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Jasmin Bhasin.

On being quipped about Jay Bhanushali and Devoleena Bhattacharjee locking horns with each other during the debate, Terence Lewis revealed, "I was just happy that someone else was doing that part and not me (laughs). I just walk away from situations where it gets loud and aggressive as it's not my scene. I'm at a stage in my life where I prefer civil conversations but it's also about personalities. For TV, it is fun to have personalities where people are so out there. My way of speaking is very different from Jay's. Jasmin Bhasin and me were in a similar zone whereas Devoleena and Jay were the same so it got balanced. If everybody is screaming then it becomes a mess. Somebody has to take a back seat to let the things be heard. It did feel like a war zone cause Jay and Devoleena were at it. The trailer is not altered because Devoleena is very clear and opinionated. They were very strong opinions but at the same time to counter that, there was Jay. So in the ladies' team, it was Devoleena who was polarised and in my team, it was Jay who was the same. There were Jasmin and me who were doing the balancing act. It worked well for the show and the episode."

Furthermore, talking about the sensitive subject of Men Vs Women that the show touches upon and if he is nervous about his opinions on the show being perceived in a controversial way, Terence Lewis revealed, "In today's time, a man has less power than women (laughs). We have had a legacy of patriarchal misogyny and I being a make representative of those generations of trauma being suffered by women by my gender, I will have to take on certain elements of wrath that comes from being a man. Women have been in many ways traumatised and have been victims of abuse so I took a softer stand in many ways because I felt we need to atone for the mistakes of our predecessors. Today the women's voices are so powerful in this country. If a woman does something to a man, it is fine but if a man gives a small hint of sexism, he can come under the line of fire. If a man does something being a public figure, there is a risk. So being a celebrity, I risked my job and everything wherein I can be misconstrued if I don't draw a line. Today people have so much power to give their opinions that if you say something wrong, they can troll or mean that thing out of you. I had spoken to the organisers that if controversy is what you are looking for, I'm not the person, no matter how much money I get offered. I have been earlier offered shows with double the remuneration but I refused it because I did not want my dignity to be affected. But the makers of the show assured me about this one so I got roped in."