Exclusive: Terence Lewis To Release His Debut Single Soon, Choreographer Reveals The Details

Ace choreographer Terence Lewis is currently seen on the reality dance show India's Best Dancer Season 2 and the Flipkart show, Ladies Vs Gentlemen. While the dancer is already garnering much love on these stints, the latest development about his upcoming project will surely make his die-hard fans super excited. Speaking exclusively to Filmibeat, Terence revealed that he will soon be making his debut as a singer in his upcoming single.

Speaking to us about the same, Terence Lewis said, "I sang a single as a singer. I've also shot for the music video and it will be released very soon post Diwali. So please do await me as a singer for the first time. This will be the first time that I will be debuting as a singer and will also feature in the music video." Talking about exploring the music sphere after dance, he said, "In this lockdown, I took a lot of singing classes online. I was interested in singing always as a kid but never got to pursue it seriously since I was called for various other things like sports and this or that. I enjoyed singing all by myself and also got enrolled in singing classes, it has brought me a lot of peace and joy. Then I just jammed up with the composer and we have produced this beautiful love song. We will release it the next month which will be something new and fresh. You will be seeing me in a new avatar."

Apart from that Terence Lewis made his debut as a panellist on the Flipkart show Ladies Vs Gentlemen which is hosted by power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza. The show sees a high-energy debate between the panellist along with some challenging questions against the backdrop of the age-old 'Men Vs Women' subject. The choreographer spoke about his stint on the show saying, "It was a lot of fun and at the same time, I got to know a lot about my co-panellists. We spoke on various topics as the show has three factions- the funny part, the social part and the personal part wherein you can give your personal inputs. It is a very interesting format where we discuss what the average Indian person thinks. Your views can be different from what you have scored so it allows you to both play the game and keep your opinion."

He further went on to say, "I had a great time as I also understood how India thinks. I was very surprised by the answers that were being given by both men and women. Through the game, it became very clear to me how the country thinks and it was an eye-opener in many ways. We had a lot of fun also as Jay (Bhanushali) is a great sport and there was never a dull moment with him as he is so full of energy, being an anchor. I was happy that I had somebody like Jay as my co-panellist as he brought all the energy and I brought the practical approach. So it was a good balance between us."