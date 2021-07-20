EXCLUSIVE! Will Kunal Jaisingh & Wife Bharti Participate In Nach Baliye? Here's What The Actor Has To Say!

These days reality shows are trending. Almost every celebrity want to give it a try. Several celebrities like Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Hina Khan surprised fans by participating in Bigg Boss and a few in Khatron Ke Khiladi. While KKK 11 is being aired, Bigg Boss 15 has been in the news since a long time. It is being said that the makers have approached several popular actors. Recently, there were rumours that Kunal Jaisingh left Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye for Bigg Boss 15.

However, Kunal clarified to Filmibeat that he didn't quit KUDCA for Bigg Boss. He said that it was his cameo appearance, and since his track ended, he exited the show. We asked Kunal what his view on reality shows is and if he was approached for Nach Baliye or participate in reality shows.

Apparently, Nach Baliye makers have been approaching popular celebrity couples. When asked if he and Bharti were approached for the show, Kunal told Filmibeat, "Not as of now."

We asked him if offered, will he and Bharti do Nach Baliye? He said, "I don't mind giving a try to a dance reality show. It is fun."

When asked about his views on reality shows and if he will participate in any of them, he said, "Reality TV shows are fun. It's really great to watch and appreciate people doing that, because that is a big thing not everyone can be that courageous. For me, as an artist, now I want to act and want to do challenging and extraordinary roles."