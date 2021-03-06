Exclusive! Women’s Day 2021: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Talks About Significance Of Women In Society

Women's Day is around the corner! Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is seen in powerful roles in her shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, spoke to Filmibeat about the significance of women in society. The actress feels that women can do everything and are important part of society.

The actress said, "I feel the central role of women in society has ensured the stability, progress and long-term development. I come from Assam, and there, I have seen how labour work done by men is almost equal to women. Like in a tea garden, women play a major role- from taking care of tea plants to plucking tea leaves."

Adding importance of her mother in her life, she said, "Apart from those women, notably mothers play the largest role in decision-making about family meal planning and diet. My mom, who is well educated, is my inspiration. After I lost my dad, her efforts and hard work, has made us responsible and educated."

Devoleena feels her shows are good example that women are important part of society. She said, "I feel, even my two of the shows Saathiya and Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, set a good example that women can do everything and are important part of society. They are in no way less. And I'm lucky to be part of such shows. In coming time, I wish to act in historical woman's biography."

"Women are also well-known for their ability to multitask. They know how to deal with and adapt to change as they are always juggling many balls in the air in both their personal and professional lives. In their many roles, women create, love, nurture, support, provide understanding, heal, make homes, provide emotional protection for those they love, teach, discipline, invest, empathise, sympathise, criticise (hopefully constructively!) and so much more," the actress concluded.

