Exclusive! Women’s Day 2021: Kunal Jaisingh Says He Has Learnt ‘Beautiful Things’ From The Women He Met

International Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8, is one of the important days of the year to celebrate women's achievements. With Women's Day just around the corner, Filmibeat spoke to Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh to know his views on the significance of women in the society and life. The actor said that he has learnt beautiful things and is thankful to the women he met. He also added that without a woman, a man's life is incomplete.

About the significance of women, Kunal said, "Women are the key to sustainable development and quality of life in the family. The varieties of roles the women assume in the family are those of wife, leader, administrator, manager of family income and most important is that of mother. Indian culture attaches great importance to women. I must say with my experience they make your life and home beautiful. They are actually your power, health and wealth everything. Without a woman, be it mom, wife or a friend, a man's life is incomplete.

When asked what he has to say about women's power and position in society today, he says, "I feel it is the women who have sustained the growth of society and moulded the future of nations. In the emerging complex social scenario, women have a vital role to play in different sectors. They can no longer be considered as mere harbingers of peace but are emerging as the source of power and symbol of progress."

"I feel woman devotes her time, labour and thought for the welfare of the members of the family. For the unity of interacting personalities, man provides the temple, woman provides the ceremonies and the atmosphere," he added.

Kunal said that his late mother has taught him to respect and credits her of his success. He added, "I learnt how mothers are the central personality of the home and the family circle. All the members used to turn to her for sympathy, understanding and recognition."

"I have always learnt beautiful things and I'm always thankful to many wonderful women I met- starting from my mom to my aunties, sisters to my teachers, my friends, co-stars, producers and my wife."

