Exclusive: Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana Show On Ventilator - To Go Off Air?

In today's uncertain times, low rating television shows no longer get a slight extra lease of life to prove their worthiness. If you don't open with a bang, out you go, period.

Something similar might happen with the new Star Plus show, Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, Filmibeat has learnt. The grey shade character Pritam (Hassan Zaidi) enters the COVID-struck house of Amrita (Esha Kansara) as a paying guest and solves their financial woes.

Unfortunately, this Zama Habib production, which had just gone on air on 26 July 2021 is already under the scanner.

It's consistently average 1 TVR certainly is not going down well with a channel that is boasting of series with much higher numbers (Anupamaa 4, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 3+, etc.)

Reportedly a sense of hopelessness has crept on set, as most expected the show to open to at least a TRP rating of 2+, but alas, that was not the case.

Kundali Bhagya: Manit Joura Has No Issues With Less Screen Time (Exclusive)

As per sources, the channel reportedly has warned the makers to shape up or prepare to ship out!

Alternatively, it might lose the 7 pm slot and get shunted to an early evening slot. Our trusted fly on the wall further whispered that something might give within the next one month or so.

The makers are praying for a massive leap, like the same slotted Colors' show Udaariyaan (produced by Ravi Dubey) got a few weeks back, jumping from 0.8 to 1.8 in television ratings.

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki To Bid Goodbye After Six Long Years; Rubina & Jigyasa To Get Busy!

Ironically, Star Plus had yanked off the much talked about Shauyra Aur Anokhhi Ki Kahani, again for low TRPs, and brought in Zindagi Mera Ghar Aana.

At least the Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha teacher-student romance ran for seven months. What will happen to Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana? The second Covid-19 wave had upended the launch pattern of Zindagi, which might have contributed to its current challenging situation.

We tried to speak to lead actors Hassan Zaidi and Esha Kansara but could not get through. Our attempts to connect with the producer and channel also came to nought.