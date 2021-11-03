    For Quick Alerts
      Faisal Shaikh AKA Faisu In Trouble; Social Media Influencer Detained By Mumbai Police For Rash Driving: Report

      Famous Social Media Influencer Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu recently landed into legal trouble. According to Latestly report, Faisal has been detained by Mumbai Police for rash driving early morning today (November 2, 2021). The report states that Faisu rammed his BMW car into a society's gate after losing control over the vehicle. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

      The incident happened in Milat Nagar, Oshiwara as the videos and pictures of Faisal Shaikh from the location are going viral on social media. See videos and photos here-

      More details are awaited!

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 12:40 [IST]
      X