Faisal Shaikh AKA Faisu In Trouble; Social Media Influencer Detained By Mumbai Police For Rash Driving: Report

Famous
Social
Media
Influencer
Faisal
Shaikh
aka
Faisu
recently
landed
into
legal
trouble.
According
to
Latestly
report,
Faisal
has
been
detained
by
Mumbai
Police
for
rash
driving
early
morning
today
(November
2,
2021).
The
report
states
that
Faisu
rammed
his
BMW
car
into
a
society's
gate
after
losing
control
over
the
vehicle.
However,
there
is
no
official
confirmation
about
the
same.
The
incident
happened
in
Milat
Nagar,
Oshiwara
as
the
videos
and
pictures
of
Faisal
Shaikh
from
the
location
are
going
viral
on
social
media.
See
videos
and
photos
here-