Fan Requests Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Director Malav Rajda To Cast New Dayaben; Here’s What He Said

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is currently making headlines for various reasons. Yesterday, the show's side-actor Miraj Kapri was reportedly arrested by Mumbai Police for chain snatching. Apart from that, the show is also getting trolled by netizens for showing boring content on the small screen. One of the social media users also trolled the director of TMKOC, Malav Rajda by stating that the show is 'terrible'.

He replied to the user by writing, "o ok point noted." Apart from that, the director was also asked to replace Disha Vakani aka Dayaben in TMKOC with a new actress. Another user requested Rajda, "plz new daya ko lay aawo sir. itna wait kr ke bhi koi fayda hoga kay aap hi socho. bichare fans kabse wait kr rahe h daya ke liye (Plz bring new Dayaben on the show sir. What is the point of delaying it? Poor fans have been waiting for so long)."

Well, Malav Rajda replied to the fan's question hilariously. He said that if he starts making demands, he might get replaced by the producers. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director tagged the user and replied, "@shindepooja91 mein zyada bolunga toh naya director le aayenge...its not in my hands at all...i just direct the show...dont n cant take decisions regarding actors n lot of other things...but jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai."

For the unversed, Disha Vakani has been on indefinite maternity leave since 2017. Since then, the popular character Dayaben is missing from the show, and fans want to see Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) and Dayaben's chemistry once again on the small screen. A few days ago, reports stated that Disha Vakani will not return to the show due to some creative differences. But makers have not yet responded to the reports.

Looks like, we might have to wait and watch if there will be a big change in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

