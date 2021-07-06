Fan Surprises Ravi Bhatia With A Beautiful Sketch

Actor Ravi Bhatia, currently seen in Shukla: The Tiger has won him new fans on OTT, the actor has been part of television shows such as Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se and Ishq Subhan Allah, and now has the film "The Conversion" in the pipeline. The actor was recently surprised by a gift from a fan.

He says, "At times you come across people who really makes you feel special. I was surprised to see my painting by a fan. Such gestures from them makes me feel that I'm on right track and my hard work isn't going waste. I feel blessed to have so much of love."

For Ravi, fans are more meaningful than the awarded trophies. He tells, "We always enjoy lifting a trophy but for me, so much love from my fans are more important and valuable. Their love and support boost me to give more and keep moving on. I'm lucky to have them my side."

The actor enjoys entertaining his fan. As he is doing great on all the screens be it TV, Bollywood or digital. "As an actor, I feel blessed to explore and act on all the three platforms, be it TV screen, digital or Bollywood. I have got an opportunity to connect and entertain my audience in each of them. I feel it is the dream of every artist and all of us seek such opportunities," he added.