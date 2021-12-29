Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan's Zain Imam Shares NEW Promo: Agastya Crosses All Limits To Prove His Love For Pakhi
Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh's new show Fanaa is third instalment of the popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan. Produced by Dipti Kalwani, the show also stars Shubharambh actor Akshit Sukhija. In the show, Zain plays the role of Agastya, an anti-hero for the first time, while Reem is seen as Pakhi. After makers released a promo, Zain shared a new promo, which gives the glimpse of the story of the show.
Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is all about Agastya's mad love for Pakhi and how he can cross all limits to prove his love for Pakhi. The new promo also shows the same in which he is seen keeping an eye on his love Pakhi's each step to protect her from evil eyes and make sure that she gets whatever she wants.
Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan NEW Promo
In the new promo, Zain aka Agastya is seen arriving in a chopper and showering rose petals on Reem aka Pakhi. Then the scene shifts to Agastya watching Pakhi, who is offered a lift by a guy, but she hesitates and avoids him. As soon as she turns to leave the place, she gets shocked to hear a loud noise, as the guy's bike explodes.
Agastya’s Mad Love For Pakhi
As the promo plays, Agastya is seen saying in the backdrop, "Tere aasman aur zameen ban jawunga, tere har muskhil ka hal ban jawunga. Tere ek ek saas ki khabar raktha hun mein. Tujhe kisike nazar na lage, isliye tujhpe nazar rakhtha hun."
The promo ends with a background voice saying, "Kya hota hai jab ek aashiq, aashiqui se aage nikal jata hai. Fanaa...ek baar fir... Ishq Mein Marjawan."
Zain On Shooting The New Promo
Zain shared the promo and revealed the efforts that made to shoot the promo. The actor wrote, "So heres the PROMO u guys have been waiting for and trust me, i was waiting for this too because a lot effort was put in this! Thankfully by the grace of god it came out brilliantly well. Thank you for getting me on board and trusting me with this dipti.kalwani karishmajain92 colorstv. Launching on colorstv very soon! Shower your blessings and love yet again🤟🏿🤟🏿🤍👯♀️👯♀️"
Fans Excited
Fans are super excited as their favourites Zain and Reem are back! They are loving the new jodi already and are eagerly waiting for the show to air on television. Take a look at a few comments!
Zainmycutestbae & Aksharaakku7
Zainmycutestbae: Super excited zainu 😍🔥🔥, can't wait zainu because you will rock again Like previous shows!!😍🔥🔥🔥.
Aksharaakku7: Zainu in negative character 😍😍😍 waiting for it 🔥🔥❤️.
Adorbsadiza & mahy.khan
Adorbsadiza: Welcome Back Z!!! Keep shinning 😍🔥❤️.
mahy.khan: Very exciting Agastya is 🔥🔥🔥 ... Can't wait for the new mad journey which will be filled with endless love and success! Welcome back on screen hero... You was highly missed 😍❤️.
