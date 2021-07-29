Fans School Disha Parmar For Not Wearing Sindoor & Wedding Ring, Actress Gives Hilarious Reply

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been giving major couple goals to their fans. The couple tied the knot on July 16, 2021 in Mumbai in the presence of their family members and close friends from the industry. The couple's wedding pictures and videos went viral on social media, and fans are now very much keen to see how their marital life is going on.

Amidst all, Rahul Vaidya recently went live on Instagram, which was also joined by his dear wife Disha Parmar. The couple caught everyone's attention with their cute moments during the live session. However, some fans questioned Disha Parmar for not wearing sindoor on her forehead. They schooled her for missing it as she is married now. To such reactions, Disha said that it would be better if she gets out of the frame however, Rahul came in support of his wife and said that he is fine with her not wearing it and asked fans not to worry about the same.

After that, a fan requested Disha Parmar to show her wedding ring during the live session. The actress said that she had removed it because it was coming in the way while working. Disha said, "Baby main kaam kar rahi thi na toh maine utaar ke rakhi di thi. Fir main pehenna bhool gayi." Hilariously, Disha also told fans, "Listen aap log humara 11th din pe ladai karwa doge." (laughs)

When asked about the participation in Nach Baliye, the singer said that he will not be participating in the couple dance reality show. Rahul Vaidya said, "Sorry, hum Nach Baliye nahi karenge because mera back problem hai, nahi toh hum definitely Nach Baliye karte aur phaad dete the Nach Baliye mein."

Talking about Rahul Vaidya, the singer is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He has also featured in Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant and reached top 2. On the other hand, Disha Parmar is staying away from showbiz right now.