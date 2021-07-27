Fans Trend Shilpa Shinde On Social Media On Her Mother’s Birthday; Will The Actress Appear On Bigg Boss 15?

Shilpa Shinde is one of the most loved personalities in the Indian TV industry. The actress has amassed a huge fan following especially after winning the eleventh season of Bigg Boss back in 2018.

Now, on the occasion of her mother’s birthday, fans from all over the world thronged to Twitter to wish Shilpa’s mom on the special occasion. They started trending the actress on the microblogging site and even shared clips from her mom’s appearance on Bigg Boss. Take a look at some of the tweets!

Georgeous #ShilpaShinde and credit goes to the most cutest mom #GeetaShinde

Happy Birthday Shilpa Ki Aai pic.twitter.com/kA30L6dYnh — Pamela (@Pamela55367219) July 27, 2021

Happy Birthday to our Queen's Queen



You're beautiful inside out. May you get everything in life..



Happy Birthday Shilpa Ki Aai#GeetaShinde #ShilpaShinde pic.twitter.com/VzuesZSJsS — LEGEND(Team Shilpa Shinde )❤💥❤ (@Queens_Magazine) July 27, 2021

A Mother's Love is patient and forgiving when all others are forsaking; it never fails or falters, even though the heart is breaking.

Happy Birthday Shilpa Ki Aai#GeetaShinde#ShilpaShinde pic.twitter.com/qkS6WKQANc — Mahi🎸 (@I_Love_Shilpa) July 27, 2021

Happy birthday Aai

Best mother Daughter Duo

May god bless uh with all the happiness ❤️



Happy Birthday Shilpa Ki Aai#ShilpaShinde #GeetaShinde pic.twitter.com/6vwHFZ30Cx — ❥ (@Namrata__14) July 27, 2021

Soon, Shilpa too took to her Instagram stories to thank her fans for trending her mother Geeta Shinde on Twitter. The actress wrote, “Meri aai trend ho rahi hai toh sabki aai trend ho rahi hai. Thank you so much for your love. Fans ho toh #Shilpians jaise ho. I am so proud of you all.”

Shilpa Shinde Says Bigg Boss Is Not Her Cup Of Tea & Winning Season 11 Was Matter Of Sheer Luck & Her Destiny

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss is all set to return to the small screen with a brand new season. There has been some speculation that Shilpa might appear in the current season. However, the actress had denied similar reports last year as well when Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan were roped in by the makers to appear on the show. Shinde even said that she doesn't understand why the previous seasons' contestants enter the show whilst adding that she has moved on from Bigg Boss.

Shilpa Shinde Enters Construction Site & Demolishes Wall; Has THIS Advice For Unemployed People

She had told TOI, “I have always maintained that I have moved on from this show. I always like to do different things. Repetition is not my thing. All my prior outings have seen me in different avatars. I don't understand why previous BB season contestants even enter the show. I want to ask is it not unfair to the current lot of contestants?"