Fardeen Khan's Cousin Reza Khan Reveals The Reason Why He Rejected Bigg Boss Offer Twice

Many actors and new comers choose to revive or establish their careers by participating in Bigg Boss. But Reza Khan, who goes by his on-stage name Reza Cage and is better known as Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan's cousin, doesn't agree with the same. The actor revealed that he was offered Bigg Boss twice, but he turned down the offer as he felt that it would sideline him (with the term- nepotism). He also said that many might think host Salman Khan helped him, so he doesn't want to do the show.

Reza was quoted by TOI as saying, "I was approached for the show twice in the past two years. But I'm keeping myself away from the show. I feel that if I participate, then the audience will question my credibility and side-line me with the trending term - nepotism. Many might even say Salman sir helped me. So, I'm not doing the show. My current focus is Bollywood."

The actor feels that when someone comes from a renowned family in entertainment industry, it brings a lot of challenges. He also feels that there is already a lot of pressure on them, because audiences want them to live up to the expectations of their family members, who are stars. He added that although they might get a chance for the first time because they are a star kid, it might also be their last chance if they don't prove their worth.

About his uncle, late actor Feroz Khan, Reza said that he never helped them and they made their space in the industry on their own.

He added, "He (Feroz Khan) always wanted to see us doing well here. But he never helped us, be it me, my cousins Fardeen or Zayed (Khan). They've made their space in this industry on their own, but I am still on my way. My wish is to make it big and make my family proud."

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill Has Bigger Plans For 2021; Wants To Establish Herself In Hindi Film Industry

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Spends Quality Time With Rashami Desai & Her Mother Post Eviction; See Pics