Farnaz Shetty Shares Three Remedies For Depression; Expresses Grief Over Actors’ Suicide Cases

The Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown turned out to be a major setback for the entertainment industry. Due to lack of work, several actors went into depression, and many succumbed to it and ended their lives. Actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Sameer Sharma, Kushal Punjabi, Sejal Sharma and others died by suicide due to depression and mental stress. Because of this, people who often criticize celebrities, understood that they are easy targets of mental depression.

However, TV actress Farnaz Shetty disagrees with people's thoughts, as she thinks it can happen to anyone. For the unversed, Farnaz has done her graduation in Psychology. She said that it has helped her a lot in her life and profession. The Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera actress also shared three remedies for depression.

In an interview with Spotboye, Farnaz Shetty said, "Three tips for mental well-being would be - there should be one person in your life with whom you feel loved and do not feel left out. With whom you can share everything. It could be your parents, your best friend or your life partner. Second thing - understand yourself, it's a long process. Try to write about yourself. I acknowledge my liking and disliking and keep a note and don't let that happen again. And lastly, keep yourself physically busy."

While speaking about celebrities, Farnaz said that actors stay away from their families to fulfil their dreams in this entertainment industry. She thinks that they are lonely, and don't have their loved ones beside them with whom they can share things. The actress also expressed her grief over the suicide cases that happened during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Farnaz Shetty will be seen in the Tamil film Rose Garden, which is expected to release this year. She was last seen in &TV show Laal Ishq.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

Also Read : Kushal Punjabi Commits Suicide; This Was His Last Post On Instagram

Also Read : Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actor Sameer Sharma Allegedly Passed Away By Suicide