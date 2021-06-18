Father’s Day 2021: &TV Actors Open Up About Their Bond With Their Onscreen Children

Fathers, like mothers, are pillars in the development of a child’s emotional well-being. There is no relationship quite like that of father and child. This role has a significant impact on a child and helps shape them into the person they become. On Father’s Day, let us look at some of the father figures portrayed on &TV and their bond with their children, both on and off-screen. These include Ramji (Jagannath Nivgune) from EK Mahanayak Dr B R Ambedkar, Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Ramesh Prasad Mishra (Ambrish Bobby) and Zafar Ali Mirza (Pawan Singh) from Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?

Jagannath Nivangune, aka Ramji Sakpal from Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar says, “Babasaheb’s father, Ramji Sakpal, was a big influence on his son’s life. His support and concern for him during all his hardships was irreplaceable, and he was firm and committed to the betterment of his children. Ramji was extremely strict in his principles and beliefs. However, he always stood firm on his core values and teachings. He gave full freedom to all his children to aspire and chase their dreams. Ramji and Bhimrao are the best example of how a father-son bond should be, it is truly inspiring. Off-screen, Aayudh and I share a strong paternal bond, and I believe that our bond has really helped us bring alive the true essence of Babasaheb’s connection with his father on screen. Quite often, we use our spare time to rehearse, play, study and have long conversations. We also have a small ritual of our own since day one of the shoot, where Aayudh has to give a peck on my cheek as soon as he reaches the set. It has been more than one and a half years that we are shooting and there is not a day when I do not receive a peck on my cheek. He is like a son to me, and I am always looking out for him.”

Yogesh Tripathi, aka Daroga Happu Singh from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan shares, “Happu is a father to nine children, with each having their contrasting personalities. Having so many children and still fulfilling their needs is not easy, and not everyone’s cup of tea. Happu is a strict yet caring father who works hard every day so that his children have a better life. Each child has his desires, and being a father understanding those desires makes Happu an amazing father. Even though I keep screaming at the children on-screen, but when the cameras go down, we have some crazy fun together. From playing games on the set and pulling off pranks to being there for each other, I did not only find a family in them, but I found the best of friends. There is not a single dull moment on the set with them.”

Ambrish Bobby, aka Ramesh Prasad Mishra from Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? shares, “Working with children is so much fun and also great learning. We have formed a close bond in a short time. On-screen, I am their father but off-screen, I am their best friend! We play numerous games, from lock and key to hide and seek. The haveli is the best place to play hide and seek with the kids. Every time the director says 'cut’, we already know what we are going to play. The kids are very talented and are always eager to learn. They keep asking me tips on acting, dialogue delivery and camera facing, while I learn a lot from the freshness and rawness in their acting. We make a great team together.”

Pawan Singh, aka Zafar Ali Mirza from Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? shares, “The deepest yet the fun connection is always with our fathers. While Mirza shares a similar bond with his children on-screen, I, on the other hand, have a lot of fun with kids off-screen as Pawan. I get to relive my childhood days with them. In a short span, we have formed closed bonds – which is both fun and emotional. We dance, make funny reels, click unlimited selfies, play dumb charade, quizzes, and even mobile games together. Their presence makes my hectic day easy.”

