Father's Day 2021: Ankita Lokhande, Tina Datta, Gautam Rode & Other TV Celebs Wish Their Super Dads!

As the entire world is celebrating International Father's Day today on June 20, 2021, TV celebs, too, took to social media to wish their respective fathers. Many actors like Ankita Lokhande, Tina Datta among others shared warm memories and posted some adorable photographs with their dads whilst showering them with love on this special day.

Pavitra Rishta’s Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her father. The actress penned a heartfelt note and wished him on the special occasion in her caption. Check out the post below:

Uttaran fame Tina Datta shared a bunch of lovely photos with her father and wrote, “You know they say kids want to make their parents proud but Dad you make me so proud. In every way, I have learned from you in how to adapt, how to change, how to enjoy life. Every time someone tells me they love your videos with me, I have a huge smile and a proud heart. For all that you do for me, with me, you know I will always be your little princess and I love you sooooo much. Happy Father's Day to the Best Dad In The World!”

Debina Bonnerjee extended father’s day wishes to her dad and wrote, “Happy Father's Day daddy dearest!.. Without really telling me you have instilled in me values. Of hard work ,of the importance of savings, of love, of family , of daring to take the leap of faith (sic).”

Father's Day 2021: Barkha Singh, Sharad Malhotra, Vijayendra Share Biggest Learnings They Got From Their Dads



Varun Badola shared a rare throwback picture with his dad from his childhood along with a special message. The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor wrote, “The man who taught me to attach to things and people but remain detached from the attachment. the man who taught me the importance of self worth. the man who taught me to always choose excellence over success. the man who taught me to be a father.” Take a look!

Father's Day Spl: Shabir Ahluwalia, Nakuul Mehta To Barun Sobti & Kapil Sharma, Here Are Coolest Dads Of TV

Gautam Rode also took to Instagram to share adorable pictures with his dad. The actor captioned it by writing, “Happy Father's Day Papa and Dad ❤️❤️ May God bless you always with good health and happiness 😇😇 Love you ❤️❤️”