Father's Day 2021: Barkha Singh, Sharad Malhotra, Vijayendra Share Biggest Learnings They Got From Their Dads

It's International Father's Day today (June 20), which is the best day to remember the man who shaped your life in so many ways! For all girls and boys, their dads happen to be their first hero and the biggest support system. On this special occasion, several TV celebs have come forward and shared heartfelt messaged for their papa dearest. In the same vein, actors such as Barkha Singh and Sharad Malhotra have also spoken about the biggest life lesson they got from their fathers.

Actress Barkha Singh told Filmibeat, “My dad is an Indian Navy veteran. Growing up, dad would be posted outstation for months together, but we have always shared a very close bond. I feel I am very much like my father, especially in our thought process. But the biggest learning from him is the importance of having a strong character and belief in oneself. From him, I have learned that one must value and respect everyone around, but what is equally important is to respect and value oneself. If one truly believes in something, one must stand by it with determination and never lower one’s ethics for anyone. This is something I always follow.”

Speaking about the same, Naagin 5 fame Sharad Malhotra told Pinkvilla, “My father Shushil Malhotra has always inspired me to give my best. He was always supportive of my career decisions. He has always taught me that hard work is the only investment that never fails. I came to Mumbai with no contacts and my father always encouraged me to never give up. He is a very positive person. I have learnt to be positive from him. I have also learnt to be a warrior from him. He always tells me it is nice to feel important, but it is more important to be nice. My father's guidance and blessings is what made me what I am today.”

On the other hand, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’s Vijayendra Kumeria revealed that his father had taught him to take responsibility of all the decisions he takes in life. The actor shared, “My father Pramod Kumeria has given me one very good advice which I have been following till date. He had said that you should do what you feel is right for you and not do things to prove a point to someone. He also advised me to take responsibility for all my decisions in life, be it right or wrong.”

He went on to add that his father has been supportive about everything he decided to do from his higher education to career. He added that he lives by the same principles instilled by his father to this date. Vijayendra said that he doesn’t work to impress anyone and has inherited a no-nonsense approach in life and has learnt the value of kindness from his father.