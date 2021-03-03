FIR Filed Against Rakhi Sawant & Her Brother Rakesh In A Fraud Case

Rakhi Sawant and her brother Rakesh have been in the news since a long time, especially after the former entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. The brother-sister duo is yet again in the news and this time, for a bad reason! As per Navbharat Times, an FIR has been lodged against the controversial actress, her brother, and a person named Raj Khatri at Vikaspuri Police Station in Delhi. The complaint is related to a 2017 case.

Apparently, a retired bank employee by the name Shailesh Srivastava met Rakhi's brother to start a business. Shailesh's friend Raj Khatri arranged the meeting and the duo (Shailesh and Rakesh) decided to produce a film based on the life of Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim. They were also planning to open a dance institute in Vikaspuri, Delhi. It seems that Rakesh also assured that Rakhi will be going to the institute.

Later, Rakesh and Raj took Rs 6 lakh from Shailesh and the duo also gave a post-dated cheque of Rs 7 lakh to Shailesh. However, on reaching the bank, Shailesh found out that the cheque had the wrong signature. Since the signature was wrong, the agreement became invalid.

Apparently, Shailesh called Rakesh many times, but the latter didn't respond which is when he decided to lodge an FIR.

It is also being said that Rakesh had asked Shailesh to produce a short film. Notably, neither Rakhi nor Rakesh have reacted to the complaint yet.

For the uninitiated, Rakhi Sawant, the fifth finalist of Bigg Boss 14, exited the show by taking Rs 14 lakh cash bag. The actress revealed that she will be using the money for her mother's chemotherapy. Several celebrities visited Rakhi's mother at the hospital. Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan also extended his support to the actress' mother.

Rakhi was recently in the news as she hosted a party for her Bigg Boss 14 friends, which was graced by Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sonali Phogat and others.

