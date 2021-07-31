Friendship Day EXCLUSIVE! How Splitsvilla 10 Rivals Naina Singh & Akash Choudhary Became Best Friends Forever

Naina Singh On Her Bond With Akash Choudhary

Naina Singh and Akash Choudhary often share their amazing pictures on social media. Many people also thought that they are dating each other. But, both of them refuted all the reports and said that they are besties. While speaking about her bond with Akash, Naina said, "Akash and I have been great friends, and he's someone who's always been there for me. We've stuck with each other through thick and thin, and have made some wonderful memories through the years of our friendship."

How Naina Singh And Akash Choudhary Became Friends

When asked about the beginning of their friendship, Naina Singh said that Akash Choudhary and she share a lot of similarities. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant said, "I think when you're on a reality show, with all the tasks, situations put before you, and so much going on with the people around you, it can create different perceptions about people that may or may not be true. In a reality show, you act as per the situation you're thrown into which may differ from what you may react to outside the show. But Akash is a gem of a person, and he's equally strong-headed and empathetic at the same time; probably that is why we get along so well."

Naina On The Real Meaning Of Friendship

During the interaction with us, Naina Singh also shared the real meaning of friendship. The Splitsvilla 10 winner said, "Real meaning of friendship is when you accept every aspect of a person gracefully, and lovingly; because no one's perfect after all. Where there's friendship, there's no room for judgement, only pure love, acceptance and happiness."