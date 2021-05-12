From Hina Khan, Mohsin Khan To Dipika Kakar, 5 TV Celebs Who Dazzled On Eid

Dipika Kakkar-Shoaib Ibrahim

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar looked pretty in a floral suit with minimal make-up and wore handfull of bangles. The actress' husband Shoaib Ibrahim looked dapper in a pink kurta.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan has always been one step ahead when it comes to glamming up in traditional attire! The actress looked lovely in a traditional pink suit and had minimal make-up. The actress opted for a pair of silver jhumkas that perfectly matched her entire outfit.

Also Read: Splitsvilla 13 Spoiler: Rannvijay Announces Dome Session; Here's Who Might Get Eliminated!

Aamna Sharif

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Aamna Sharif looked ethereal in blue powder kurta which had white floral design. She opted for a beautiful jhumka that matched her traditional attire.

Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Makers To Reveal First Look Soon; Fans Super Excited

Mohsin Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan looked handsome in a blue-coloured kurta.