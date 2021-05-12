From Hina Khan, Mohsin Khan To Dipika Kakar, 5 TV Celebs Who Dazzled On Eid
The holy month of Ramadan is nearing its end. Eid-Ur-Fitr is celebrated on May 14, 2021 in India. Television celebrities, especially the ones celebrating Eid get decked up for the festivities at home. They cook delicious food and spend the day with their loved ones. Here are a few celebrities who dressed best on last year's Eid.
Dipika Kakkar-Shoaib Ibrahim
Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar looked pretty in a floral suit with minimal make-up and wore handfull of bangles. The actress' husband Shoaib Ibrahim looked dapper in a pink kurta.
Hina Khan
Hina Khan has always been one step ahead when it comes to glamming up in traditional attire! The actress looked lovely in a traditional pink suit and had minimal make-up. The actress opted for a pair of silver jhumkas that perfectly matched her entire outfit.
Aamna Sharif
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Aamna Sharif looked ethereal in blue powder kurta which had white floral design. She opted for a beautiful jhumka that matched her traditional attire.
Mohsin Khan
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan looked handsome in a blue-coloured kurta.