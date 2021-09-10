Ganesh Chaturthi EXCLUSIVE: Gulki Joshi, Abhinav Choudhary & Other Celebs On Eco-Friendly Ganesha

Gulki Joshi

I believe eco-friendly has become the trend as people have really understood their responsibility towards the environment. So, in my personal opinion, it has no negative impact on the environment we live in and it saves us from pollution as well. I think the last two years have been too much stress for the people so this big festival will bring a wave of happiness and prosperity to everyone's life.

Abhinav Choudhary

Well, we Indians celebrate every festival like no one can match the level of excitement and full of faith. when we welcome our Bappa, our celebration goes to another level. But most importantly, during this celebration, most of us forget to protect our mother nature, so eco-friendly Ganesha is not only user friendly but also there are many advantages like it doesn't pollute natural water resources & protecting the natural life in water and human health as well, saving the quality of earth, etc. Especially, in this pandemic, we all learned the importance of nature that many of us have been ignoring. It's high time to take good care of our mother nature. I am celebrating this Ganesh Chaturthi with my family and going to plant some trees as well. I am also doing my bit and urge people to do their bit to protect our mother nature so that we can have a better life. So, wishing you all a very happy & safe Ganesh puja may Bappa keep us all safe & happy. Ganpati Bappa Morya.

Geetika Mehandru

Eco-friendly Ganesha is the need of the time. Not only do they keep the water pure and healthy but also help keep common pests like mosquitoes away. Especially in this time of covid, one can celebrate with the family and then can easily devolve in the plant. And can later use it for pooja. Which will lead to social distancing and also, I will help in preventing ever-increasing water pollution.

Sarika Raghwa

Ganesh Chaturthi is a national level festival celebrated across India. From North to South/East to West, all turn 1 and I have seen the scale of celebrations especially in Mumbai & Pune the devotion, passion, madness on the streets, I have witnessed only during this festival that you fail to recognize which individual belongs to which caste. The level of celebrations we all get into has also raised concern on the environmental impact we get after 10 days of devotion and which is why Eco-friendly Baapa idols are advised. We cannot have celebrations on the cost of Mother nature paying the price especially during this time when we have been raised with the alarm. It's high time that we all come forward to celebrate with Eco-Friendly Ganesh idol, as we all see next day horror on the shore side and this is something we don't want to give back to Ganesh ji. I wish everyone a safe and healthy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Rutuja Sawant

I think Eco-friendly Ganesha is the best way to celebrate Ganpati Puja as it has almost no negative impact on the environment. It's hustle free as well in this time of Covid. There will be a low-key celebration this year due to Covid but the happiness and excitement is still the same among the devotees. I will be missing the celebrations back at home as I am shooting in Kolhapur.

Riya Bhattacharje

The name eco-friendly only suggests that it will be environment-friendly i.e., no harmful impact on the environment. I think the concept of eco-friendly Ganesha should be adopted by everyone as it is beneficial for the country. I personally believe the spirits of the devotees are high as in previous years but I think due to Covid it might be a low-key celebration.