Ganesh Chaturthi Spl On TV: Indian Idol 12’s Finalists On KBC 13; Sanjay Dutt On Super Dancer 4 & More

Indian Idol 12’s Finalists On Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host Amitabh Bachchan will be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi along with special guests Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan. Indian Idol 12 finalists Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohammad Danish and Nihal Tauro will be gracing the show with a musical performance to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Hrithik Roshan's Parents Gift Gold Chain & Goddess Laxmi's Coins To Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan & Arunita

Jacqueline Fernandez & Yami Gautam On Dance Deewane 3

Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam will be gracing Colors' Dance Deewane 3 in the upcoming Ganesh special episode. Yami and Jacqueline will be seen grooving on ‘Genda Phool' with dancing queen Madhuri and the rest of the judges as well. The guests will be having fun moments with contestants.

Zee TV's Ganpati Event

Pavitra Rishta 2's Ankita Lokhande, Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, Kundali Bhagya's Shradha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar will be performing at the Ganpati event that will be aired on Zee TV.

Ankita Lokhande Shares Pics From Ganpati Event; Her Cryptic Post Make Fans Wonder If She's Missing Sushant!

Sanjay Dutt On Super Dancer 4

As the festivities begin with Ganesh Chaturthi, Super Dancer 4 will also be seen celebrating the festival with quite an aplomb with Sanjay Dutt, this weekend. While baba makes a grand entry with a Ganpati idol, the contestants will be seen performing brilliantly on some of his most famous chartbuster hits taking him down memory lane. The team along will Sanjay will be having some rocking time.

Wagle Ki Duniya

Wagle Ki Duniya is all set to bring alive the fervour and excitement of Ganesh Chaturthi in Rajesh's (Sumeet Raghavan) thoughtful style. Rajesh will be seen helping his friend Ganesh a local stage artist. Sumeet revealed that they will be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in a unique way while also delivering a beautiful message to the viewers of show. He added that the upcoming episodes will be a theatrical treat for the viewers as his character and Vandana (Pariva Pranati) will also be performing in a skit.