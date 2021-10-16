Garbe Ki Raat Row: FIR Filed Against Rahul Vaidya & Bhoomi Trivedi In Surat

Rahul Vaidya and Nia Sharma-starrer song, 'Garbe Ki Raat' has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. For the unversed, netizens (especially Gujarati audiences) started protesting against the song for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. 'Garbe Ki Raat' directed and choreographed by Rahul Shetty, has a line, 'Ramva Aavo Madi' which left the devotees hurt and angry.

Singer Bhoomi Trivedi and Rahul Vaidya have already apologised for the unintentional harm caused to the religious sentiments. On the other hand, people have demanded quick action against the video. Amidst all, A Times of India report suggests that J.K Rajput from Surat has filed an FIR against Rahul Vaidya and Bhoomi Trivedi at Amroli Police Station on the grounds of insulting religious faith and hurting people through the misrepresentation.

It also mentioned that singer Bhoomi Trivedi was unaware of the video's visual concept and that she also apologised to the community once it was released. The FIR emphasizes and demands either taking down the video song from the YouTube channel or banning the channel from the platform.

Let us tell you, Rahul Vaidya informed fans that 'Garbe Ki Raat' song has been pulled off for the next few days. He tweeted, ""Garbe Ki Raat" has been pulled off for the next few days,with respect to sentiments of a few. The new recitified version will be up for all to enjoy in a few days time. Happy Dussherra.. Spread love not hate Heart suit #GarbeKiRaat."

Rahul Vaidya fans praised him for his quick action after the complaint.