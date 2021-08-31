Gashmeer Mahajani Confirms He Is Not Quitting Imlie! To Enter As Another Character In The Show?

There might be a glimmer of hope for Gashmeer Mahajani fans who have been heartbroken since yesterday when the actor, who plays the male lead of Imlie, put out an Instagram story announcing the exit of his popular character Aditya Kumar Tripathi. And lo and behold, last night on the show, Aditya was bumped off in revenge by Satyam (Vijay Kumar). But as Filmibeat had informed its readers earlier today, all might not be lost, and Gashmeer Mahajani is not going anywhere!

If you read between the lines, the good-looking actor in his post had not mentioned his exit rather he only talked about Aditya quitting, leaving the creative department enough space to plan a return depending on the fan reaction. One possible speculation suggests that possibly makers are toying with the idea of Gashmeer returning as a new character. There are a lot of creative tools to achieve this end (maybe fans can comment on what they feel should happen).

The exit of any known character on a TV show leads to media and social media speculation, which always helps with the numbers for the show. Here Imlie already has a good story, so the new twist may work as an icing on the cake.

In today's COVID times, every channel is battling to hold viewers' attention so any surge in interest is always welcome. Though, to be honest, Star Plus is way ahead of its rival in the all-important TRP sweepstakes.

This Gul Khan production starring Gashmeer and Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been a huge hit ever since it was launched late last year. At one time, it even breached the 3 TVR zone showing the killer potential of the show.

Gashmeer Mahajani took to social media on 6:30 pm today (August 31) to shed further light on this developing situation. He said that tomorrow (September 1) there will be another update at 10 am from Star Plus about his character on Imlie! We hope that the actor allays the fears of his legion of stans!

Watch Gashmeer Mahajani's Instagram live from the sets of Imlie: