Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Grooving To Kaho Na Pyaar Hain Is Unmissable; Watch Video

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar is one couple who have been painting the town red with their love after tying the knot last year, on December 25. The two can be seen often sharing some mushy pictures and dance videos together. Recently Zaid shared one such video wherein he can be seen dancing with Gauahar in the song, Kaho Na Pyaar Hain.

The adorable video has Zaid Darbar dancing on the popular Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel song when his wife, joins him to do the famous hook step of the song. While Zaid can be seen in a striped orange t-shirt, Gauahar Khan can be seen sporting a yellow kurta and blue jeans. The two look super cute while shaking a leg together. Take a look at the same.

Zaid also marked the first month of their wedding today and shared a beautiful post for Gauahar Khan. He shared some unseen pictures from their wedding ceremony. He also gave a lovely caption for the same and wrote, 'On this day one month ago we made the best decision of our lives. Happy 1-month Anniversary Jaanu, I will keep choosing you every day for every month for every year of my life! I love you Gauahar.'

