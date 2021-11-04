Gauahar Khan Bashes Umar Riaz’s Female Fan For Cyberbullying; Says ‘I Can Report Them To The Police’

Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan is an ardent follower of every season of Bigg Boss. Currently, she is keeping an eye on all the happenings inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. In the latest episode, Umar Riaz abused Simba Nagpal and even brought his mother's name in an argument. The duo had a big fight inside the house.

Well, the fight between Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Like others, Gauahar Khan voiced her opinion over the same and criticized Umar for his comments. Well, Gauahar's opinion didn't go down well with Umar Riaz fans as they started trolling the actress on social media.

Amongst them, one female fan of Umar Riaz bashed her in the comments section. Notably, Gauahar Khan noticed the comment and decided to give a befitting reply to her. She tweeted, "This id is apparently of a girl , #gepi67 on insta , she's wishing I was hit harder by an attacker just becoz she claims she is Umar Riaz fan ?????? Wow ! @imrealasim I supported u ur season bcoz u we're doing well , Umar is doing well too , but just like others on the show." (sic)

Gauahar further added, "To support without bringing others down ,without abuses , without being badtameez !Wish these losers without real ids actually knew what making an identity is about ! Remember u only support your own kind ! I love the game , it's my right to have an opinion . #keepurs #ilKeepmine." (sic)

When a fan asked Gauahar Khan to stay strong and ignore such hate comments, she replied to him by stating, "Absolutely I can ignore ! But what they are doing is bullying n I can report them to the police , each id will be investigated , they really think they can get away with it . Hence it needs to stop ! #NoCyberBullying."

Looks like, Gauahar Khan is very much disappointed with Umar Riaz's behaviour. Not only fans but housemates too were shocked after hearing his comments about Simba's mother. Ieshaan Sehgaal schooled Umar for the same. Now, after all this drama, it would be interesting to see how Salman Khan will take a class of the miscreants of this week.