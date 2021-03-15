Gauahar Khan Booked For Allegedly Shooting For A Film After Testing Positive For COVID-19

On Monday (March 15), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed an FIR against Bigg Boss fame Gauahar Khan for allegedly going out for a film shoot despite testing positive for COVID-19.

DCP Chaitanya S confirmed the same to ETimes and said, "Gauahar has been booked for violation of COVID rules. She had tested positive for Coronavirus and was supposed to stay home and quarantine but instead went for a film shoot."

Apparently, on complaint of a BMC official, an FIR has been registered at Oshiwara police station under sections 188, 269, 270 IPC, 51B of NDMA Act, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act.

It is being said that the actress didn't cooperate with the civic authority and the FIR was registered at Oshiwara Police Station. A BMC official told IE, "When we went to her home in Andheri (W), she did not open the door. We then learnt that she instead went out for film shooting. We then approached the Oshiwara police station."

The BMC on their official Twitter handle shared a copy of the FIR without revealing the name, and mentioned no compromise will be done with regard to the city's safety and rules are same for everyone.

@mybmc tweeted, "No Compromise On City's Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus. #NaToCorona."

Ajit Pampatwar, health officer of BMC's K west ward told a media portal that actors are role models to many and should behave in a responsible manner. He (on behalf of BMC) appealed people should be under quarantine for 14 days if they test positive for COVID-19, and added that it is for the safety of everyone in the society.

