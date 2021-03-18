Gauahar Khan Fans Trend #StayStrongGauahar After FWICE Issued Non-Cooperation Notice Against Her

Gauahar Khan recently landed in trouble for not following COVID-19 rules. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed an FIR in Oshiwara Police Station against the Bigg Boss 7 winner, for allegedly stepping out of the house for film shooting despite testing positive for COVID-19. On the other hand, Gauahar issued a statement through her team saying that she tested negative for COVID-19 and claimed that she is following all the rules and protocols made by BMC.

Well, Gauahar Khan's act didn't go down well with the Federation of Western India Cinema Employees (FWICE) as they issued a non-cooperation notice for two months against her. During this tough time, her fans are not missing any chance to support their favourite actress. Gauahar Khan fans are trending the hashtag #StayStrongGauahar on Twitter. Notably, the Ishaqzaade actress got overwhelmed with her fans' gesture towards her. She took to Twitter and wrote, "Your belief in me n your love for me inspires me to do better . I love you all #myCrazylot ! N I can't thank you enough . nasrum minnallaahi wa fathun kareem ."

Let's have a look at a few tweets for Gauahar Khan with hashtag #StayStrongGauahar!

Pragatipurwar @pragatipurwar_ "@GAUAHAR_KHAN You are really such a very true and strong personality who inspired many peoples. I am the one who inspired by you a lot and your #crazylot believes you more than you believe in yourself and we always support you in every situation. #StayStrongGauahar." Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt @iPriyankaBhatt "Honestly I believe in the power of truth and I know at the end of the day, whatever is the truth, will win.. But at this moment, I want to send strength to Gau, I know it is a difficult time but I also believe that you will come out of it stronger. #StayStrongGauahar." Tanveer @tanveersid_ "You're telling me @GAUAHAR_KHAN, the most rule abiding person ever. Who didn't even break a single rule in the house of BiggBoss is irresponsibly going for shooting despite being covid positive? These claims are absurd. Truth shall prevail. Insha'Allah. #StayStrongGauahar." Sukirti @sukirtigarg98 "@GAUAHAR_KHAN The crazylot will be with you And I know that my Gau Di has done right by everyone. A person with so much consciousness will think twice before affecting others. The truth will and should prevail soon. Till then #StayStrongGauahar." Shanaya @ShanayaPathan16 "there is some misunderstanding, you are innocent & we are with you, bcoz you are our #Inspiration plzzz stay #healthy and happy, Inshaallah sab thik ho jayega, ham duaa karenge..... @GAUAHAR_KHAN #StayStrongGauahar."

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan's father passed away due to an age-related illness on March 5, 2021, in Mumbai. On the professional front, Gauahar was last seen in Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover and others in pivotal roles.

