Gauahar Khan On Being Trolled For Not Posting RIP For Hina's Father: I Have Her Dad In My Prayers

Gauahar Khan lost her father about a month ago and Hina Khan had expressed her condolences and asked her to stay strong. It has to be recalled that a couple of days ago, Hina Khan's father passed away due to cardiac arrest. Recently, Gauahar went live on her Instagram account to interact with her fans. A user belittled her for not commenting 'RIP' on social media and this irked Gauahar, who gave it back to the trolls for testing her patience.

The actress said, "Because I am not a fake person to put it out only on social media. What I had to do, I did it. My connection with Hina is from my heart and I don't need to prove my connection to really silly people like you. So, please keep your negativity to yourself and don't bring it here. I am an individual and I take my decisions on a personal level. What I feel and how I feel, I react accordingly, and I will always do that, and I have her dad in my prayers, her in my prayers, and I don't need to prove anything to silly people like you, who only live your lives on social media and think just by putting a condolence on social media, you are feeling something, that's not true. When you feel, you feel. And, when you feel, you reach out to the person. You don't have to prove it to the 'janta' (public), understand. This just makes me so angry."

Apparently, on the night when Hina's father passed away, Gauahar along with her husband Zaid had rushed to Kokilaben Hospital.

The actress was also trolled for posting videos and pictures on social media after she lost her father. She is quite upset and irked that people are so judgemental, and said that when she lost her father a month and a half ago, people were like- 'Oh, you are already posting stuff. You are already putting pictures and dance videos.' She asked the trolls if they even know what it takes to get over a loss. She also revealed that in Islam, they can't grieve, cry and be in sadness for more than three days and have to move on with the love of the person that you've lost. She asked people to stop judging and let people be, the way they want to heal, the way they want to come out of things, the way they want to function.

Also Read: Hina Khan's Father Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Actress Rushes To Mumbai

She said that she has heard enough of this nonsense, where people just want answers and people think they are answerable to them. She added that nobody is answerable to trolls and asked them to mind their own business and let people be and let people heal. She further added that trolls are nobody to judge someone's life. Gauahar called them 'Besharam' and said, "I just wanted to be happy today and this is what happens. 'Panchayati people, I just want to slap everybody who is judgemental.'"

Also Read: Hina Khan's Father Demise: Celebs Offer Condolences; Vikas Slams Paps For Hounding Grieving Hina At Airport

Gauhar added that she has been ignoring these trolls for so long. She further added, "Every picture that I posted after my dad passed away, there were comments saying, 'Oh, aapke dad ko 40 din bhi nahin hue hain.' I was like 'sharam nahin aati tumko' (cries). You are reminding me 20,000 times of how I lost my father (cries) You don't need to remind me losers, I already know that. Every day I ignore that and now when someone else unfortunately has lost her dad, and they expect me to put a rest in peace on social media. Excuse me, I don't need to do that to let someone know that I am there for them. I am there for her and she (Hina) knows that, I am sure. How dare you judge that?"