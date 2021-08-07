Gauahar Khan Praises The Lucknow Cab Driver, Criticises Woman Who Beat Him

The viral video from Lucknow of a woman beating a cab driver several times has been spreading like wildfire all over social media. The incident took place after the cab driver had accidentally stopped his car before the woman who then dragged him out of the car and started beating him. Recently actress Gauahar Khan spoke about this matter with the paparazzi.

Gauahar Khan said in Hindi and English while speaking to the paparazzi that she salutes the cab driver for not losing his patience and hitting the woman back during the incident. Further praising the driver, the Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year actress stated that his behaviour during the incident shows his upbringing and that India needs more men like him. Take a look at the video.

Furthermore, Gauahar Khan slammed the woman who had beaten the cab driver. The Bigg Boss 7 winner said that the woman took unfair advantage of being a woman. Gauahar further added that the woman crossed all levels of decency and that she all the more salutes the cab driver.

Talking about the actress, she has been receiving praises for her comedic stint in the recently released movie 14 Phere. Gauahar Khan was seen alongside Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in the same. In a recent media interaction, Gauahar's co-star from the movie Vikrant was all praises for her.

Talking to Spotboye about the same, Vikrant Massey said, "On the first day of shoot of our film, we were shooting for a train sequence at the Kamalistan Studios. Gauahar was in the prosthetics for that sequence, so slowly we got used to seeing her in that attire, even though we know she is a young and gorgeous woman. One day, we were shooting in a home at Madh Island for a get-together scene and it had been about 20-25 days of shoot already. For that scene, Gauahar wasn't in the get-up and she walked on the set as the gorgeous Gauahar Khan that she is. "I was just sitting there when she just walked by me from behind and my heart just skipped a beat. My heart actually skipped a beat as my mind had formed that image that she was Mataji, she was Zubina. But when I saw Gauahar as herself, my heart skipped a beat as she was so pretty. It was like a proper trolley shot for me."