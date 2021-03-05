Gauahar Khan’s Father Zafar Ahmed Khan Passes Away; Actress’ Friend Preeti Simoes Remembers Him

Popular actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan's father Zafar Ahmed Khan passed away today (March 5, 2021) in Mumbai. He had been admitted to the hospital due to an age-related illness. Her friend Preeti Simoes shared the news about his demise on Instagram.

She posted a video where Gauahar Khan can be seen wishing her father and mother 100 long years. Preeti wrote, "Mere Gauahar ke pappa...To the man i loved...Lived with pride ... and will be remembered with pride. Strength and Love to the family."

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar have been sharing constant updates about Zafar Ahmed Khan's health on social media. A couple of days ago, Gauahar had shared a picture with her father from her wedding.

She captioned it as, "A fathers kiss . #Blessing. Zafar Ahmed Khan , I love you soooooooooo much . #MyPappaStrongest." After her post, several TV celebs like Sargun Mehta, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij and others wished for his speedy recovery and asked her to stay strong.

Zafar Ahmed Khan is survived by his wife Razia, daughters Gauahar and Nigaar.

May his soul rest in peace!

Also Read : Gauahar Khan's Father Hospitalised; Actress Asks Everyone To Pray For Her Dad

Also Read : Gauahar Khan Comments On International Celebs Sharing Their Views On Indian Farmers' Protest; See Tweet