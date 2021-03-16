Gauahar Khan’s Team Releases Official Statement Amidst Her Ongoing COVID-19 Fiasco

Gauahar Khan had been slammed with an FIR on Monday (March 15), by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for allegedly stepping out for a film shoot despite testing positive for COVID-19. The actor had also received a notice from the FWICE for the same. However, now the Bigg Boss 7 winner's team has issued an official statement amidst the entire controversy.

Talking about the FWICE's notice, the Federation Of Western India Cine Employees had issued a non-cooperation notice against Gauahar Khan for disobeying the COVID-19 protocols for film shooting. The FWICE President also revealed about the said notice. BM Tiwari, FWICE President told ETimes, "It was a very irresponsible act by Gauahar Khan, she not only risked her life but others who were on the set."

Gauahar Khan's team revealed in the statement that the actor had tested negative for COVID-19 in multiple reports. They also stated that the Tandav actor is a law-abiding citizen and has been abiding with all the protocols of the BMC. The actor's team also asked everyone to respect her low phase, considering she lost her father a few days back.

The statement said, "For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here's the latest report. She's tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law-abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC."

The statement further said, "This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that the BMC requires. Requesting all the media houses to not indulge in speculation and respect Gauahar's emotionally lowest low time as she's just lost her father 10 days ago and she's going through everything that is expected from her by the BMC. So with folded hands, we want Gauahar's time to her self, respectfully and let her heart heal in this mourning time."

Also Read: Gauahar Khan Booked For Allegedly Shooting For A Film After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Meanwhile, talking about the FIR against Gauahar Khan, it was reported that the actor did not cooperate with the civic authority and the FIR against her was registered at Oshiwara Police Station. A BMC official revealed to Indian Express, that the actor did not open the door of her house when they went to meet her and they learnt instead that she has stepped out for a film shoot. The BMC officials then went on to file an FIR against Gauahar at the Oshiwara Police Station.

Also Read: Neil Bhatt Tests Positive For COVID-19; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Makers Put Holi Sequence On Hold