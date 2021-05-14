Eid 2021: Shaheer Sheikh, Gauahar Khan And Others Extend Warm Wishes To Their Fans

The holy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 marks the Muslim community offering their prayers and gratitude to Allah (Almighty). Even though the festivities are low-key this year owing to the COVID-19 second wave, some TV celebs took to their social media handle to wish their fans on the occasion. Take a look at some of their warm wishes for the holy day.

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh took to his social media account to share the beautiful picture of the moon. He also shared two other lovely pictures of the sky. He captioned the same stating, "#ChandMubarak Everyone." Take a look.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan also wished her fans on this occasion. The actress could be seen sporting a traditional sleeveless attire that she paired up with elegant accessories. She also revealed that her outfit is a Ramadan gift by her mother. Take a look at the same.

Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin shared a video wherein she can be seen looking pretty in a light blue traditional outfit. The actress can be seen grooving to the Neha Bhasin track 'Akh Kashni'. She hinted in the caption that she has rung in her Eid festivities with the same.

Mahabharat actor Sourabh Raaj Jain who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 also shared warm wishes for the festival. He wrote on his Instagram story stating, "Eid Mubarak. Wish you and your loved ones a blessed year full of happiness, peace and prosperity."

Tandav actor Hiten Tejwani shared a delightful picture with his wife Gauri Pradhan and their children. He captioned the same stating, "Eid Mubarak and Shubh Akshay Tritiya to all ..Prayers for all ..wishing happiness and good health to all." Take a look.