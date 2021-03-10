Gauahar Khan Slams False Report On Her Pregnancy; Says 'I’ve Just Lost My Dad So Have Some Sensitivity'

Gauahar Khan is going through a difficult time in her life. Recently, the actress lost her beloved father Zafar Ahmed Khan. While she has been mourning the loss of her father, a media portal reported falsely that Gauahar is pregnant after three months of her wedding. This didn't go down well with the Bigg Boss 7 winner, who lost her cool and slammed the portal for baseless report.

In her tweet, the actress clarified that she is not pregnant and asked them to get their facts right as her husband Zaid Darbar is not 12 years younger to her. She also asked them to have some sensitivity as she lost her dad.

Gauahar tweeted, "Tumhara dimaag kharaab hai ! Aur facts bhi . 12 saal chote waali galat news hui purani , so get ur facts right b4 typing ! I've just lost my dad so have some sensitivity towards ur baseless reports. I am not pregnant, thank you very much! 😡."

For the uninitiated, Gauahar's father had been unwell for some time, died on March 5 due to age-related illness. The actress has been sharing pictures with her father with an emotional note.

On Women's Day, she shared a picture snapped with her father and husband and revealed that they made her a strong woman. She captioned the picture as, "The two men in my life , who made me a strong woman in different ways . My Pappa , who is my inspiration in the way I talk, in the way I think , in who I became . And MY Zaid , who accepted me with my strength, fire n flaws n became my strongest support of life and it's tidal waves . I love you both so much ! Pappa I miss you ! ♥️ #happywomensday @zaid_darbar 🦋."

Recently, Gauahar's sister, Nigaar Khan shared a video on her Instagram stories and stated how deeply she is missing her father. She captioned the video as, "I wish I could hold you like this just one more time papa."

Also Read: Gauahar Khan Remembers Her Late Father By Sharing An Unseen Video From Her Nikah Ceremony

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Erica Fernandes, Sharad Malhotra & Mohit Malik Approached For Rohit Shetty's Show?